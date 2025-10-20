DT
Home / Entertainment / DDLJ@30: Five most memorable moments from the classic

DDLJ@30: Five most memorable moments from the classic

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film released on October 20, 1995 and revolved around a love story between Raj played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Simran

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:31 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film released on October 20, 1995 and revolved around a love story between Raj and Simran. Photo: Social media/X
One of the most memorable films in Hindi cinema, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", headlined by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, has completed 30 years and continues to resonate with the audience.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film released on October 20, 1995 and revolved around a love story between the charismatic Raj (Shah Rukh) and shy Simran (Kajol), two youngsters who won't get married until they get parental consent.

Three decades later, it is still remembered for its notable dialogues, music, and the chemistry between the leading actors.

On the occasion, recalling the five most memorable scenes from the classic.

"Bade bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai senorita": The famous line is delivered by Raj to Simran in Europe. The memorable dialogue is still remembered by the audience.

"Palat.. palat..palat": As Raj and Simran stand at the train station, Raj tests her feelings, believing if she loves him, she will turn around to look at him. He says "Palat" thrice, hoping Simran reciprocates, and the moment when she turns around, his smirk captures his relief and happiness.

"Aao aao": As Raj begins to win over Simran's traditionalist and stoic 'Bauji' (essayed by Amrish Puri), a heartfelt moment takes place as the two feed pigeons. Raj's gentle respect for his traditions while being completely modern begins to melt the old man's heart.

"Tum mujhse pyaar karti ho? Haad se zyada": The emotional core of the film is at its peak when Raj asks Simran if she loves him. Raj then asks if she trusts him, 'Mujhpe bharosa hai?' and she replies, 'Khud se zyada'. Surrounded by the iconic mustard field, this romantic moment remains one of the most recalled parts of the film.

“Jaa Simran jaa jeele apni zindagi": The line is uttered by Amrish's character in the melodramatic railway scene where he finally let go of Simran's hand so she can go to Raj. In the satisfying climax, the couple finally gets their happy ending together.

