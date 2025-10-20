DT
Home / Entertainment / DDLJ@30: Top tracks from Shah Rukh, Kajol's cult classic

DDLJ@30: Top tracks from Shah Rukh, Kajol's cult classic

From 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' to 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna', the songs from the film continue to make it to the playlists

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
The film revolved around Shah Rukh's Raj and Kajol's Simran, who meet during the Europe trip and fall in love with each other. Photo via social media
It's been 30 years of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's most cherished film, whose profound influence on Hindi cinema continues to flourish. From the dialogues to its music and scenes, the film has earned a status of cult classic over the years.

The film revolved around Shah Rukh's Raj and Kajol's Simran, who meet during the Europe trip and fall in love with each other.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, who marked his directorial debut with the film, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" also featured other notable actors including the late Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and Pooja Ruparel among others.

Related news: 'DDLJ'@30: An iconic train sequence that Hindi cinema keeps revisiting

DDLJ@30: Five most memorable moments from the classic

From "Tujhe Dekha Toh" to "Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna", recalling top songs from the film, which continue to make it to the playlists.

"Tujhe Dekha Toh": Remember Kajol running towards Shah Rukh in the fields full of mustard flowers? The scene, which has been recreated in several films serves as the landmark moment of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge". Sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, the romantic anthem captures the soul of Raj and Simran's love story.

"Mere Khwabon Mein": Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song introduces Simran as a hopeful young girl. In the song she longs for a soulmate while Raj is introduced in parallel shots.

"Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna": The wedding anthem that still played across Indian weddings was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The song captures Simran's bittersweet pre-wedding celebrations where she longs for Raj and he eventually shows up. The two dance together, with Kajol wearing an all green lehenga.

"Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane": Set in a European cafe turned dance floor, the playful song by Udit Narayan is featured in the initial stages of infatuation between the couple on their Europe trip. This light-hearted song shows the flirtatious yet innocent stage of Raj and Simran's relationship.

"Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko Toh Pyaar Sajna": Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan the song is about the realisation of love in Europe. This song marks a turning point in the story as both Raj and Simran notice their growing feelings for one another.

The music has been composed by Jatin–Lalit with the lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

