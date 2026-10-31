It is 1 am. You have just matched with someone you like. You type "hey," delete it, and open ChatGPT instead: "Write me a first message that sounds charming, not desperate."

Young Indians are far from alone in this. Aisle's 2026 survey of 8,240 urban Indian singles found 51.2 per cent run their dating messages through AI. A Gleeden-Ipsos survey found around 65 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women have turned to AI for flirting and relationships.

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Why are so many people asking a chatbot how to love? Three reasons keep coming up. The first is nerves: starting is hard.

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Suyash Kant, 18, a college student in Chandigarh, uses AI for that first step and nothing more. "Yes, we do use ChatGPT initially, but we are very aware of emotions, and everybody talks about everything without hesitation. We use AI to initiate a conversation, but when it comes to communicating our emotions, we don't use it at all. We put time and effort into understanding the other person's perspective, and try to show our real side."

Dr Abhishek Gupta, psychiatrist, sees little harm in a borrowed opener. "We have always taken help from our friends in approaching someone, so text messages by AI don't really hamper the real connection," he says. "But sooner or later, the other person gets to know the real you."

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On the receiving end, some notice straight away. Arpita Mehra, a college student in Chandigarh, says she does not reply to messages from men that read as if AI wrote them. In Aisle's survey, 51.9 per cent of women ignore opening messages that sound AI-generated.

The second reason is fear of judgment. Shreya Bhandari, a final-year college student from Delhi, turns to AI when words fail her. "I talk to AI when I don't know how to explain what I feel to someone else," she says. "And if I'm going through a breakup, I think, to not sound vague, I resort to talking to AI so that nobody judges me."

The pressure is real: Gleeden-Ipsos found 81 per cent of respondents feel pressure to appear perfect in modern dating.

The third reason is loneliness, and it reaches beyond Gen Z. Rashpal Singh, 32, a corporate professional, uses AI too. "It's tough to process emotions and understand what exactly to say to comfort somebody at times." Then comes the breakup. "When it comes to dealing with a breakup, we live in times where mostly everyone is alone, so AI becomes a friend who comforts."

Gleeden-Ipsos also found 57 per cent of respondents feel lonely in their relationship despite constant digital communication. Dr Gupta calls loneliness "the biggest epidemic" and warns AI will worsen it for young people seeking companionship.

That comfort has a catch. "A person going through a breakup is vulnerable, and AI gives them validation, which feels emotionally comforting," Dr Gupta says. "But when it continues for a longer duration, it leads to a sense of dependence on AI and poor decision making."

Dr Prannay Gulati, psychiatrist, Vardaan Clinics, Chandigarh, offers a rule. "AI can be used judiciously to overcome the initial anxiety and start the conversation. But we must not fall prey to constructing a false persona that cannot be followed through in later conversations. We must reflect our own thoughts and emotions into the relationship to make it meaningful."

AI can help you say hello. It cannot sit across the table from you, or hold the silence that follows. That part, still, is yours.