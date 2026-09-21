‘Dear trollers... it’s done, bro’: Rohit Shetty applauds Salman Khan’s troll takedown

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty lauded Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for his response to body-shaming trolls.

Khan took off his shirt and wiped off the makeup in a recent episode of his show "Bigg Boss 20" as he addressed the trolls who have been mocking him for his changing appearance.

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Shetty shared a video of the actor on his Instagram handle on Sunday as he praised the actor. "DEAR TROLLERS... IT'S DONE BRO. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss," the filmmaker wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

In the video, Khan said he gets to know who trolls him but chooses not to react. "I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react," he is heard saying.

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"They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money. Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals," he said.

The actor also spoke for his co-star of several films, Katrina Kaif, who has been subjected to trolling following her appearance at the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai.

After the videos of the actor surfaced on the internet, a section of users went on to troll her. Several users have also shared her previous pictures from the films alongside her current look and compared them.

Without naming anyone, Khan spoke about post-pregnancy weight gain and questioned the trolling around it. "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... (everyone gains weight while pregnancy) Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi... (when she will return to films she will be fit) she wants to spend time with her family," he said.

Kaif welcomed her son Vihaan in November 2025.