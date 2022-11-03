Death threat: Salman Khan gets Y-Plus Security

Salman Khan has been given Yplus security cover by the Maharashtra government as death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi continues. He already had 12 armed cops of X security, but now commandos will also be included in Salman’s security cover.
A few months ago, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had received a note which had mentioned that they would do something like Sidhu Moosewala, who was executed by the members of the Bishnoi gang. — TMS
