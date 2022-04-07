DebattamaSaha works on her Hindi diction for Mithai

Debattama Saha plays the title role of Mithai in Zee TV’s new offering by the same name. To bring alive the true essence of the place where the show is based, the crew shot a few initial episodes at Jatipura and Mathura. Fans will be surprised to hear Debattama speaking in a different lingo altogether, as she is learning the UP dialect from the locals of Mathura for this show.

Debattama says, “It was indeed challenging to understand the Vraj language, but I believe a specific language can’t be a barrier for an actor. I undoubtedly faced difficulties and challenges to grasp the character’s diction, but I am trying my level best to get it right. Grasping the UP dialect and the nuances has been a difficult task, but I believe this will definitely help me explore my boundaries as an artiste and grow as a performer. The creative team, the production team, and my co-stars have been very supportive and have been giving me tips to portray the role with utmost conviction.”