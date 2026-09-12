Deepakk Dutta on why OTT and cinema can coexist

Actor Deepakk Dutta, who was recently seen in the film Daadi Ki Shaadi, doesn't believe web series are stealing the spotlight from cinema; he sees them as two very different experiences that simply happen to be thriving at the same time. He feels the content on OTT is new which draws more audience.

He said, "Whether web series attract audiences more than traditional cinema is a tricky question, and I think the two are quite different. But I feel that the content coming to OTT is new, and anything new naturally attracts people.”

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“If you look at OTT as a medium, it has really become established only in the last four to five years. Around the time of the pandemic, from around 2020 onwards, there was a major shift towards OTT, and some really good work started coming out of it," he added.

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Even so, he insisted that cinema's appeal hasn't faded, it's simply finding its footing again. He said, "At the same time, cinema is cinema. I still feel that its charm may have been slightly affected for some time, but it has now started making a comeback. The biggest example of that is Dhurandhar. The kind of business the film has done is phenomenal. I feel there would hardly be anyone across India who has not watched the film."

But he did not want to pit the two mediums against each other. He said, "OTT is a new medium, and a new kind of content has started reaching audiences. That is why it is naturally attracting people.”

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“But I don't think it would be right to directly compare OTT and cinema because both have their own space and appeal," Deepakk concluded.