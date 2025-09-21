Deepika joins King set after Kalki exit

While Deepika Padukone may have stepped back from high-profile projects like Kalki 2898 AD, she’s already got something just as exciting in the works. The actress has officially begun filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was last seen together in Jawan. The Om Shanti Om actress, on Saturday, gave fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot as she shared a candid photo on Instagram. Along with the picture, she also wrote a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly “18 years” ago.

