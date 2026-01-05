DT
Home / Entertainment / Deepika Padukone announces new initiative for emerging talent in film industry

Deepika Padukone announces new initiative for emerging talent in film industry

Actor announces launch of ‘The OnSet Program’, the next chapter of her Create With Me platform

PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Actress Deepika Padukone. PTI file
Actor-producer Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday on Monday by launching an initiative that she says will empower the next generation of creative talent.

The actor, known for her roles in “Chennai Express”, “Padmaavat”, “Piku” and “Pathaan”, announced the launch of ‘The OnSet Program’, the next chapter of her Create With Me platform, aimed at empowering aspiring creative artists to pursue a career in Indian film, television and advertising industry.

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle, Deepika said, “This past year, I’ve been feeling very strongly about identifying incredible creative talent from across the country and beyond and giving them a platform to be seen, heard and experienced. I am beyond thrilled to announce the launch of The OnSet Program and truly cannot wait to introduce all of you to the next generation of creative talent.”

Deepika, who turned 40 on Tuesday, hopes to provide training opportunities to promising talent through the programme, which will also function as a launch play-field for individuals who have the relevant expertise and experience to lead their own projects.

Writing, direction, camera, lighting, editing, sound designing, art direction, costume designing, hair styling, make-up artistry and production are the departments that will be available as part of the programme’s first phase, a release stated.

