Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone is facing a rough patch when it comes to big projects. After she was reportedly replaced in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, the actress has now been officially dropped from another major film —the sequel to Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account on Thursday to make the announcement. In their statement, the makers said that they decided to part ways with Deepika after ‘careful consideration’, adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of “commitment.”

