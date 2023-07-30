 Deepika Padukone flaunts Ranveer Singh’s picture on her jacket as the couple watches 'RRKPK' ; fans say 'best jodi in Bollywood' : The Tribune India

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spotted together outside a theatre. ANI



Mumbai, July 30

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday night went on a movie date to watch his latest, Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the couple surfaced on social media, but the thing that caught everyone's attention was the 'Piku' actor's denim jacket.

Deepika wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh's name initials 'RS' written on the front and the 'Befike' actor's colourful image imprinted at the back.

She completed her look with a white top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

Deepika was seen missing from the film's premiere earlier this week in Mumbai.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is currently getting positive reviews from the audience and the '83' actor received a lot of praises for his performance in the film.

The Alia-Ranveer starrer minted Rs 11.10 crore at the box office on its opening day in India.

Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushki'. Meanwhile, talking about Deepika's work front, she will be next seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

