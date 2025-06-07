Actress Deepika Padukone on Saturday joined the cast of Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun and director Atlee's upcoming movie.

Advertisement

Backed by production banner Sun Pictures, the movie is billed as a “magnum opus”. The currently untitled movie was officially announced on Arjun's 43rd birthday in April.

“The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Picture @alluarjunonline @atlee47,” Sun Pictures posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

The project will mark Deepika Padukone's reunion with director Atlee, following their successful collaboration on the 2023 blockbuster “Jawan”, which was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

It will also be her first on-screen pairing with Arjun, the lead actor of the “Pushpa” franchise.

Atlee is also known for Tamil films “Mersal”, “Theri”, and "Bigil".

Padukone coming on board Atlee's film follows the controversy surrounding her reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's “Spirit” due to creative differences though there was never any official confirmation of Padukone's involvement in the film.