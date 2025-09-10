DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Deepika Padukone marks daughter’s first birthday with sweet post

Deepika Padukone marks daughter’s first birthday with sweet post

The 39-year-old posted a picture of a chocolate cake that she baked for the occasion
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 PM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone shared a post to mark her daughter Dua’s birthday on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old posted a picture of a chocolate cake that she baked for the occasion along with a caption which read, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday.”

Her husband Ranveer Singh replied to the post with the comment, “Best Mumma!” while Karan Johar wrote, “Happy Birthday Dua”.

Singh and Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.

The couple was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s 2024 film “Singham Again”.

Padukone is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan’s next film “King” as well as Atlee’s upcoming film alongside Allu Arjun. Singh is set to make his return to theatres with “Dhurandhar”, which will release on December 5.

