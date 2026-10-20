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Home / Entertainment / Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name second daughter Devi

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name second daughter Devi

The couple announces the name through a joint Instagram post, accompanied by their first family portrait featuring their newborn and elder daughter, Dua

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:44 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with daughters Dua and Devi. (Photo/Instagram/@ deepikapadukone)
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Film actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have announced the name of their second daughter as Devi Padukone Singh, sharing the news on Dussehra.

The couple announced the name through a joint Instagram post, accompanied by their first family portrait featuring their newborn and elder daughter, Dua.

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Captioning the post, “Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh,” the actors offered their first glimpse of their family of four.

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In the photograph, Deepika cradles newborn Devi, while Ranveer holds their elder daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

The toddler is seen planting a kiss on her baby sister, making the family portrait a special moment for the couple.

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All four are dressed in coordinated ivory and golden ethnic silk outfits.

Celebrities and fans chimed in the comments section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages for the family.

Alia Bhatt left shine and red heart emoticons in the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also left heart emoticons in the comments section.

The name Devi, derived from Sanskrit, means “goddess” and is associated with divine feminine power, grace and strength.

Devi was born on September 19. Her elder sister, Dua, was born on September 8, 2024.

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