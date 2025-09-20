DT
Deepika Padukone recalls first lesson taught by Shah Rukh as they start shoot for 'King'

Deepika Padukone recalls first lesson taught by Shah Rukh as they start shoot for 'King'

'King' marks the sixth collaboration for Padukone with Khan
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:16 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone. Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note on her social media as she started shooting her next film "King" with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"King" marks the sixth collaboration for Padukone with Khan. The duo has previously worked together in several films, starting with the 2007 film "Om Shanti Om", which marked Padukone's acting debut.

They also starred in 2013's rom-com "Chennai Express", 2014's "Happy New Year" and "Pathaan", which released in 2023. Their last film together was "Jawan" (2023).

Padukone shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday. The actor recalled filming "Om Shanti Om" and said Khan taught her a lesson, which she has applied to every decision she has made since.

"The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming 'Om Shanti Om', was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together," read the caption.

The film also reunites the actors with filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who has directed "Pathaan".

Besides Padukone and Khan, "King" stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

