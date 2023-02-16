Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

IANS
Mumbai, February 16
Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight.
[Video] Deepika Padukone spotted by a fan on a flight🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q31WcyPII7— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) February 15, 2023
A fan posted her video on their social media account, where Deepika, who was followed by her body guard, is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. In the video, she is seen keeping a low profile and walked without talking to any of the co-passengers.
In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses.
On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.
The film 'Pathaan' has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' (2017).
