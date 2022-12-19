Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time after beating France in a thrilling match.

She, along with and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, presented the trophy in front of the packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

On the occasion, the 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy. The actress was wearing a white shirt and brown sleeveless jacket, with a skirt and a black belt for the memorable occasion. While Deepika’s smile lit up the internet, her fans were angry with Louis Vuitton over the choice of clothes.

Upset fans took to the comments section of the post shared by Louis Vuitton on Instagram, and lashed out at the brand for not styling her well.

Commenting on a photo of Deepika and Iker posing with the trophy, a fan wrote, “What did you all make my girl wear????”

Another one wrote, “Louis Vuitton, you should have given her something better to wear, why are you doing that to her. Why?”

Another comment read, “Stop putting atrocious clothes on this stunning, stunning woman... she deserves better.”

“But why is she dressed like a duffel bag," a fourth comment read.

A person also commented, “Why is Deepika in a bag?” Another one wrote, “That outfit is a hate crime.”

“The only letdown in finals was her outfit,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Deepika summed up her experience at the major football tournament. She wrote, "From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, i truly couldn’t have asked for more…🙏🏽 #grateful #fifaworldcup2022."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Pathaan. The film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, is slated to release on January 25.

