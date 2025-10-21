DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Deepika, Ranveer reveal daughter Dua's face to the world amid Diwali celebrations

Deepika, Ranveer reveal daughter Dua's face to the world amid Diwali celebrations

Post Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer take to Instagram and drop an adorable post featuring the pictures of their little bundle of joy

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:40 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh with their daughter Dua. (Image source: Deepika's Instagram)
Advertisement

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed the face of their daughter Dua to the world.

Advertisement

Post Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped an adorable post featuring the pictures of their little bundle of joy.

Advertisement

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika were seen lovingly holding little Dua in their arms. The trio looked absolutely stunning in traditional attire, with Dua adorably twinning with her mom in a red suit.

Advertisement

In the final photo, Dua sat on Deepika's lap as the mother-daughter duo offered prayers during their Diwali celebration at home.

Sharing the pictures, the couple extended Diwali wishes to all.

Advertisement

"Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein," they captioned the post.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts