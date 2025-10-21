Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed the face of their daughter Dua to the world.

Post Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped an adorable post featuring the pictures of their little bundle of joy.

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika were seen lovingly holding little Dua in their arms. The trio looked absolutely stunning in traditional attire, with Dua adorably twinning with her mom in a red suit.

In the final photo, Dua sat on Deepika's lap as the mother-daughter duo offered prayers during their Diwali celebration at home.

Sharing the pictures, the couple extended Diwali wishes to all.

"Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein," they captioned the post.