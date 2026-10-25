'Deeply hurt': Shilpa Rao after performance cut short at Mumbai Music Festival, organisers apologise

Singer Shilpa Rao, the voice behind tracks such as "Chaleya", "Tere Hawaale" and "Besharam Rang", shared a note on social media and said she was "deeply hurt" after her performance was abruptly cut short and her microphone was switched off.

Rao performed in Mumbai on Saturday at the 10th-anniversary edition of the Bollywood Music Project. Even as she tried to thank the audience from the stage, Kutle Khan began another performance. However, the audience didn't stop as they called Rao's name.

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The 42-year-old artist shared a post on her Instagram handle on Saturday and thanked her fans for the support. "Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote.

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"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.

The organisers reacted by sharing a statement. 'We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," it read.

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"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," it added.

The organisers said, "Live events can experience unpredictable operational shifts, including extended sets from earlier performances".

"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."

"While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety," the statement said.

AICWA comes in support of Shilpa Rao

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement addressing the abrupt interruption in Shilpa Rao's performance and said it is "completely unacceptable".

AICWA shared a statement on the official X handle on Sunday and said Rao is a National Award winner and one of the most respected voices in Indian music.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026.

"Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers." "She remained on stage for some time. After her mic was switched off, another performer, Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project, was allowed to sing in her place, and he began singing midway through her address. Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable," read the statement.

"To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name," it added.

The organisation said it will support Rao if she decides to take any action against the BMP.