DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / DeepVeer’s NYC moment

DeepVeer’s NYC moment

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:59 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at an NBA game in New York
Advertisement

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at an NBA game in New York, and their stylish appearance garnered attention on social media.

Advertisement

The couple also posed for selfies with fans at the venue, creating a buzz among their admirers present at the match. One of the fans posted the video on her Instagram handle and shared her experience. In the video, Deepika looked stunning in her black leather jacket and smoky eyes. Ranveer was his usual fabulous, fashionable self in a black coat and black beanie.

Advertisement

The duo welcomed the New Year in the United States. Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts