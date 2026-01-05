DeepVeer’s NYC moment

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at an NBA game in New York, and their stylish appearance garnered attention on social media.

The couple also posed for selfies with fans at the venue, creating a buzz among their admirers present at the match. One of the fans posted the video on her Instagram handle and shared her experience. In the video, Deepika looked stunning in her black leather jacket and smoky eyes. Ranveer was his usual fabulous, fashionable self in a black coat and black beanie.

The duo welcomed the New Year in the United States. Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas.