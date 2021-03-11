Delnaaz Irani on her bond with Yesha Rughani

There are some friendships which are for life. For Delnaaz Irani it is the one she shares with her co-actor Yesha Rughani. The actress says that they connected with each other instantly.

Delnaaz says, “Usually, there are shows where you meet people, bond over food, your rehearsal time and workshops and finally, after a good span of time, you become like one big family. But with Yesha, it was like I knew her from day one. We bonded from the first day. I had heard a lot about her as she had already worked with one of my dear friends, Moon Banerrjee, in a show called Musakaan.”

She adds, “When I met her, she was like this sweet Gujarati girl and the first thing we bonded over was the Gujarati language.”

The actress says, “She is a person who is fun loving, positive and very grounded. I see a lot of qualities about her that I find in myself. She is like a young replica of me. The mistakes that I have made during my initial days of career, I don’t want her to make those mistakes so I always guide her.”