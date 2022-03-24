Delnaaz Irani to portray a romantic role for the first time

Actor Imran Khan will soon be joining Delnaaz Irani in the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. For the first time, Delnaaz will be seen in a romantic track. Says Delnaaz, “The most fascinating part of this whole track is that in my 29 years of acting career, this is the first time I am romancing a man on screen. I have always been in the comedy genre and have been paired up with actors like Asif Sheikh and Kiku Sharda. I am really happy to portray this role with a romantic angle.”

Speaking about her working equation with Imran Khan, Delnaaz says, “We have a long association of close to 25 years. In 1993-94, we did a TV show together and then recently we acted in a play together. I must say there is a lot of mutual respect between us.”