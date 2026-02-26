DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Denim dominates the runway at Milan!

Denim dominates the runway at Milan!

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:40 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A model presents a creation from the Diesel Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy
Advertisement
Devoted to denim
Advertisement

Denim took the center-stage on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week as Diesel unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026/2027 collection, a showcase rooted in reinvention.The brand reimagined its signature fabric in striking fashion — distressed, spliced, washed, and reconstructed into exaggerated silhouettes. Oversized jackets, structured coats and deconstructed skirts appeared alongside layered looks that fused rugged textures with softer knits.
Advertisement

The runway design amplified this theme of transformation on Tuesday at Milan, Italy. A deliberately chaotic set mirrored the collection’s rebellious spirit, reinforcing Diesel’s message of confidence, individuality, and fearless experimentation. Running through Monday, the seven-day event is shaping up to be one of the most compelling in recent years, defined by creative transitions and bold new directions. Anticipation is especially high for the debut collections from new designers at Fendi and Marni, as well as the first full-scale runway presentation for Gucci under Demna.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts