Denim, done differently: Bollywood stars show how everyday jeans can be transformed into high-fashion statements

Denim may be a wardrobe staple, but in Bollywood’s fashion playbook, it is anything but basic. From Ishita Raj’s effortlessly cool layering to Janhvi Kapoor’s trend-forward silhouettes and Alia Bhatt’s polished, understated chic, the industry’s leading ladies are proving that everyday denim can be a serious style power move. With smart cuts, elevated pairings, and confident styling, these stars are redefining casual dressing, turning classic jeans into standout looks that feel current, relatable, and undeniably fashion-forward.

Alia Bhatt’s comfortable denim-on-denim ensemble is a firm favourite, effortlessly making a statement. Perfect for everyday wear, it is a look that deserves a place on your moodboard. Paired with heels, sneakers, or wedges, it always stands out. Alia completes the look with soft makeup and wavy hair, demonstrating how simplicity can be impactful.

Ishita Raj shows how to layer fashionably. Pairing jeans with a crop top and jacket, she embraces this season’s love for layering. The contrasting brown and white hues elevate the look, while her boots complete the outfit, making it a true head-turner.

Janhvi Kapoor’s corset-over-denim look is a showstopper. The blue corset paired with washed blue jeans is a winning combination, further enhanced by heels—perfect for brunch dates or casual outings with a stylish twist.

Ananya Pandey demonstrates how to make denim bold and versatile. High-waisted, relaxed-fit jeans paired with a structured denim bralette create the perfect balance between effortless and statement-making. The monochrome denim-on-denim palette feels cohesive yet fresh, while clean sneakers add a street-style edge. Minimal accessories and a confident silhouette prove that denim can effortlessly transition from laid-back chic to high-impact fashion.

Kriti Sanon’s coordinated denim jacket and wide-leg jeans highlight denim’s timeless appeal. The cinched waist adds structure to the relaxed silhouette, while a classic white top and clean sneakers strike the perfect balance between casual comfort and street-style sophistication. This look demonstrates that denim can be layered, belted, and styled to move seamlessly from everyday wear to a confident fashion moment.

Khushi Kapoor’s look proves that denim can feel modern with the right pairings. Styled with a sleek black high-neck crop top, her classic blue jeans gain a sharper, contemporary edge. Minimal accessories, a structured sling bag, and a clean silhouette create a polished, city-ready outfit—ideal for brunch or evening outings. Sometimes, strong contrasts and confident styling are all it takes to make a timeless staple feel fresh and fashion-forward.