Denis Villeneuve to direct new James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2047”, will tackle a brand new film in the James Bond franchise.

Advertisement

The project will be the first film from Amazon since the banner bought MGM Studios in 2022.

Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve’s wife and creative partner, will serve as an executive producer. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be producing the movie.

Advertisement

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

“To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust,” he added.

Advertisement

Pascal and Heyman hailed Villeneuve, also known for critically-acclaimed movies “Incendies”, “Enemy”, “Prisoners”, “Sicario” and “Arrival”, as an “extraordinary filmmaker.”

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker,” they said.

With Villeneuve assuming the director’s chair for the latest instalment of one of cinema’s longest-running franchises, there is rising anticipation over who will be cast as the iconic spy with a licence to kill.

Daniel Craig played 007 in five films, beginning with 2006’s “Casino Royale”, followed by “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), “Spectre” (2015) and said goodbye to the role with 2021’s “No Time To Die”.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 and gained the rights to distribute all future James Bond films. However, progress stalled for some time due to a standoff between Amazon executives and longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

In February this year, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli formed a new joint venture that allowed them to co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise.