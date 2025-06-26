DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Entertainment / Denis Villeneuve to direct new James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios

Denis Villeneuve to direct new James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios

Acclaimed director of “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2047” will tackle the film while Tanya Lapointe, his wife and creative partner, will serve as an executive producer
article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:46 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Via x.com/imPatrickT
Advertisement

Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of “Dune” and “Blade Runner 2047”, will tackle a brand new film in the James Bond franchise.

Advertisement

The project will be the first film from Amazon since the banner bought MGM Studios in 2022.

Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve’s wife and creative partner, will serve as an executive producer. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be producing the movie.

Advertisement

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

“To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust,” he added.

Advertisement

Pascal and Heyman hailed Villeneuve, also known for critically-acclaimed movies “Incendies”, “Enemy”, “Prisoners”, “Sicario” and “Arrival”, as an “extraordinary filmmaker.”

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy. It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker,” they said.

With Villeneuve assuming the director’s chair for the latest instalment of one of cinema’s longest-running franchises, there is rising anticipation over who will be cast as the iconic spy with a licence to kill.

Daniel Craig played 007 in five films, beginning with 2006’s “Casino Royale”, followed by “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), “Spectre” (2015) and said goodbye to the role with 2021’s “No Time To Die”.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 and gained the rights to distribute all future James Bond films. However, progress stalled for some time due to a standoff between Amazon executives and longtime Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

In February this year, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli formed a new joint venture that allowed them to co-own James Bond intellectual property rights. However, Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts