Denzel Washington doesn't watch movies!

ANI
Updated At : 06:07 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Denzel Washington
Actor Denzel Washington made an interesting revelation during a conversation with Highest 2 Lowest costar A$AP Rocky and film director Spike Lee. He surprised everyone by saying, “I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you.” The actor reiterated, “I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies,” prompting A$AP Rocky to ask, “Is it because you make ‘em?”

Washington replied, “Probably. You know, I’m tired of movies, man.” After Lee asked him how many films he had made, Washington declared, “Too many. I think 50.” Highest 2 Lowest is Washington and Lee’s fifth movie together. The movie stars Washington as a music mogul, who is targeted by a ransom plot that puts him in a morally compromising position. It is a ‘reinterpretation’ of the famed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller, High and Low, but moves the setting from Tokyo to New York City.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May (during which Washington received an honorary Palme d’Or) and was released in select theatres on August 15. It will be available on Apple TV+ starting September 5.

