Designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, Meghna Goyal, and Isha Jajodia reveal how sheer brings drama, dimension and elegance to summer wardrobes

When temperatures rise, the instinct is often to strip fashion down to the bare minimum. But designers are proving that summer dressing doesn’t have to mean sacrificing dimension or drama. The key lies in sheer layers — delicate fabrics that add movement and visual interest while remaining breathable.

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“Sheer fabrics are ideal for warm weather because they offer shape and elegance while staying light,” says Isha Jajodia, founder and creative director of Roseroom. “The trick is to use such fabrics as a styling element rather than relying on these for the entire look.”

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At Roseroom, this philosophy translates into thoughtful layering. Think an organza jacket over a simple dress, lace layered over tonal separates, or a translucent dupatta draped over structured silhouettes. Each approach introduces softness and depth without overwhelming the outfit. “We love working with fabrics like lace, organza and layered textiles that move gracefully and offer transparency without ever feeling too revealing,” Jajodia explains. “When styled thoughtfully, these layers bring dimension while still looking polished.”

Casual wardrobes to couture ateliers

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For designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi, sheer fabrics also provide an alternative to heavy embellishment, especially in festive wear. “Sheer layers work beautifully in summer because they add dimension without making the garment feel heavy,” says Khanna. “Fabrics like tulle and chiffon allow light and air to pass through, making them comfortable while still looking elevated.”

In their summer couture collection Abyssal, the designer duo used translucency to create atmosphere around the silhouette. Instead of relying on dense embroidery, they layered airy fabrics over tonal bases to build movement and visual depth.

Beyond couture, sheer layering can easily translate into everyday dressing. “A sheer overlay over a slip dress or blouse, or even a translucent stole layered and cinched with a belt over a basic outfit adds dimension without making the look feel complicated,” Khanna adds.

Art of revealing and concealing

For a more relaxed, resort-ready interpretation, designer Meghna Goyal, founder of Summer Away, suggests balancing airy textures with easy silhouettes. “Sheer adds to the look without the weight,” she says. “I love styling a sheer skirt with an oversized shirt — either a relaxed tee or a button-down — so the look feels balanced and effortless.”

Another favourite approach is dresses that incorporate sheer elements into the design itself. You get the coverage and comfort of a maxi dress, but the sheer layer adds movement and airiness, which makes it feel lighter and more fun for summer,” Goyal explains, pointing to the brand’s Belize dress as an example.

Ultimately, summer style is less about excess and more about thoughtful balance. Light fabrics, easy silhouettes and delicate layers allow outfits to breathe while still feeling considered. As Jajodia puts it, “Summer style is about ease —and sheer layers strike the perfect balance between comfort and refinement.”