Designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna bring 'Noir Botanica' to Mumbai

When the lights go down, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna turn fashion into a spectacle. Returning to Mumbai on Thursday, the designers unveiled Noir Botanica, their new capsule for the upcoming season, in an intimate presentation at Galeries Lafayette Mumbai that blurred the lines between runway, theatre and late-night salon.

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Rather than a conventional fashion show, the evening was imagined as a world after dark—one shaped by music, movement, glamour and decadence, with the clothing at its centre. Set within Galeries Lafayette, the presentation brought the designers’ distinctive aesthetic into a space designed as a meeting point for fashion, culture and experience.

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At the heart of the evening was Noir Botanica, a focused menswear and womenswear capsule that returns to the signatures of RGRK: precise tailoring, sculptural silhouettes, intricate embroidery, distinctive textures and a strong understanding of the human form. Yet, beneath the drama is a simple idea — clothes that are made to be worn.

Back to the essence of RGRK

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For the designers, Noir Botanica represents a return to the fundamentals of their practice. After years of building increasingly elaborate worlds through their collections and presentations, the Mumbai show strips the idea back to its essence: strong silhouettes, exceptional surfaces and meticulous handwork, translated into clothing with a sense of occasion but grounded in real life.

“We wanted this to come from the heart. Clothes that people want to wear, with a strong silhouette, beautiful texture and handwork, but which still feel relevant to real life. In a way, it is about going back to making real clothes for real people,” they shared.

That philosophy runs through both the menswear and womenswear. Evening dressing is reworked through sharper tailoring, unexpected proportions, fluid forms, sheer elements, corsetry and sculptural construction, giving familiar RGRK codes a more contemporary expression.

The RGRK language, after dark

Noir Botanica draws inspiration from architectural ornament, botanical forms and the human body, translating each into a wardrobe that balances opposing forces—softness with structure, transparency with density, fluidity with precision.

The designers’ signature molten textures appear alongside sheer surfaces, while zardozi, hand-thread embroidery and handcrafted lace meet modern techniques including laser cutting, embossing and metallic detailing. Embroidery becomes almost architectural, with weight, relief and dimension rather than simply serving as decoration.

Textured silk, velvet, crepe, cashmere wool and chiffon are transformed through appliqué, surface construction, fringing and the house’s signature braided techniques. The palette remains firmly nocturnal, moving through oxidised silver, charcoal, gunmetal, chalk white and black-on-black, alongside a new emphasis on olive that allows the craftsmanship and silhouettes to reveal themselves through movement and light.

A Parisian night at Galeries Lafayette

For the presentation, Galeries Lafayette Mumbai became more than a venue. The store was transformed into an intimate, slightly mysterious setting inspired by the nostalgia of jazz and the glamour of 1930s evening culture—not as a literal recreation, but as an evocation of the heat, intimacy and decadence of a memorable night.

“We didn’t want to simply put a runway inside the store. We wanted to imagine what it would feel like if Galeries Lafayette became this slightly mysterious Parisian room; jazz playing, people dressed for the evening, and the clothes becoming part of that atmosphere.”

The close-set presentation allowed guests to experience the collection almost at arm’s length, bringing its textures, construction and craftsmanship into sharper focus.

Vijay Varma takes the finale

The evening culminated with Vijay Varma closing the presentation in a striking Noir Botanica look. The actor stepped onto the runway in a deep mossy olive ensemble comprising a lustrous satin shirt, relaxed tailored trousers and a statement embellished velvet jacket.

The evening drew a distinguished gathering from fashion, film, music and popular culture, including Kajol, Babil Khan, Mahima Makwana, Pragya Jaiswal, Stebin Ben, Jonita Gandhi, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Samiksha Pednekar, Shubhra Vaity, Ruhee Dosani, Diya Joukani, Ankush Bahuguna, Akshita Bhanjdeo, Mrinalika Bhanjdeo, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vishal Jethwa, Sophie Choudry, Sarah Jane Dias, Shalini Passi and Zayed Khan.