Despicable Me 4 on its way...

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) just dropped the joyful second trailer for Despicable Me 4. After a long wait, Gru and his minions are back, this time with a new and exciting adventure! The fourth movie in the sequence, directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Patrick Delage and Mike White, returns with the familiar voices of Steve Carell as Gru and Kristen Wiig as Lucy.

The star-studded cast of the film includes voices of the talented Sofia Vergara (Chef), Joey King (Bullet Train, Slender Man), Miranda Cosgrove (Despicable Me), Will Ferell (Barbie, Megamind) and Pierre Coffin as the voice of the minions.

Despicable Me 4 will be out in theatres worldwide on July 5, and will be available in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.