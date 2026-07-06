Despite Zee5 takedown, Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Satluj’ being circulated on WhatsApp

A day after the OTT platform Zee5 removed Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Satluj’ from its platform in India, the full movie is allegedly being circulated in several WhatsApp groups, according to reports from online users.

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Government sources on Monday said that certain portions of the film had the potential to be misused by anti-India forces.

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A high-quality digital copy of the film, around 589 MB in size with a runtime of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 59 seconds, is reportedly being shared over WhatsApp groups. However, the authorities have not issued any official statement on the alleged circulation of the movie.

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Experts have warned that sharing or downloading banned or pirated content may violate laws and could invite legal action. Cyber safety officials also advised people not to engage with such content and to report suspicious sharing activity on messaging platforms.

On Sunday, Zee5 on Instagram wrote, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”

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The post further read, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”