DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / 'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' and 'Yuva' to re-release in theatres

'Devdas', 'Tere Naam' and 'Yuva' to re-release in theatres

PVR Cinemas announces the re-release dates of some of the iconic Bollywood romantic films

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:46 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan - File photo
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan-led "Devdas", Salman Khan's "Tere Naam" and Abhishek Bachchan's "Yuva" are set to re-release in theatres.

Advertisement

PVR Cinemas shared the announcement with a post on Instagram on Saturday, which featured the re-release dates along with the names of the films.

Advertisement

According to the post, "Devdas" will re-release on February 6, with "Tere Naam" on February 20, followed by the re-release of "Yuva" on February 27.

Advertisement

"Love takes center stage this month! Experience every shade of romance with these blockbuster hits, only at PVR INOX. #Devdas re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 6. #Yuva re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 20. #TereNaam re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 27," read the caption.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "Devdas" released in 2002 and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit alongside Khan.

Advertisement

The film revolved around a tragic tale of love, societal class barriers, and self-destruction.

"Yuva" was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in 2004.

The film also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The story follows three young men from different backgrounds, idealist Michael (Devgn), opportunistic Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), and thug Lallan (Bachchan), whose lives collide after a violent incident on Kolkata's Howrah Bridge.

"Tere Naam", also featuring Bhumika Chawla, released in 2003 and revolved around Radhe, a rowdy boy, who falls in love with Nirjara, a first-year college student.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts