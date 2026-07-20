DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Dhanush, Mammootty celebrate National Awards win

Dhanush, Mammootty celebrate National Awards win

Mammootty shares pictures on his X handle on Sunday, which feature the actors cutting cake

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credits/@mammukka/X
Advertisement

Actors Dhanush and Mammootty celebrated their wins at the 72nd National Film Awards on the sets of their film “Om”.

Advertisement

Mammootty shared pictures on his X handle on Sunday, which featured the actors cutting the cake. They were joined by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy and editor R Kalaivanan.

Advertisement

“A Small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP  and R Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Dhanush won a National Award in the Best Tamil Film category for his film “Raayan”. It was his first National Award as a director. He has previously received National Awards in 2011 and 2021 in the Best Actor category.

Advertisement

The actor also got a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in “Captain Miller” at the 72nd National Film Awards. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in the horror thriller film “Bramayugam”.

He previously received awards in the Best Actor category in 1990, 1994, and 1999.

Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards recognised and celebrated achievements in Indian cinema in 2024. It took place on July 18.

“Om” is directed by Periyasamy and will have music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It is produced under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts