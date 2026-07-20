Dhanush, Mammootty celebrate National Awards win

Actors Dhanush and Mammootty celebrated their wins at the 72nd National Film Awards on the sets of their film “Om”.

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Mammootty shared pictures on his X handle on Sunday, which featured the actors cutting the cake. They were joined by filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy and editor R Kalaivanan.

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“A Small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP and R Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM. Grateful for all the love and wishes,” he wrote.

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A Small celebration of our National Award wins with @dhanushkraja , @Rajkumar_KP and R. Kalaivanan on the sets of #OM Grateful for all the love and wishes. pic.twitter.com/2PqXnIn2Oc — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 19, 2026

Dhanush won a National Award in the Best Tamil Film category for his film “Raayan”. It was his first National Award as a director. He has previously received National Awards in 2011 and 2021 in the Best Actor category.

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The actor also got a Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in “Captain Miller” at the 72nd National Film Awards. Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his performance in the horror thriller film “Bramayugam”.

He previously received awards in the Best Actor category in 1990, 1994, and 1999.

Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the awards recognised and celebrated achievements in Indian cinema in 2024. It took place on July 18.

“Om” is directed by Periyasamy and will have music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It is produced under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.