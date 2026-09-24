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Home / Entertainment / Dhanush postpones Om to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's October 15 release and Suriya's Diwali film

Dhanush postpones Om to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's October 15 release and Suriya's Diwali film

'Out of immense respect for him' — Dhanush in a statement

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 11:09 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Panaji: Actor Dhanush during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_29_2025_000020B)
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Tamil actor and filmmaker Dhanush has announced that his film Om will not release as planned, stepping aside twice — first for Rajinikanth and then for Suriya.

In a statement shared on X, Dhanush said Om was originally set to arrive a day after Jailer 2, Rajinikanth's October 15 release. "Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, Om, to a later date," he wrote.

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Diwali was the next natural window, but that too is unavailable. Suriya's film has already been announced for the festive date. Dhanush acknowledged that Suriya's team had claimed the date first and said he respected that. "In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of cinema and the industry in mind," he wrote.

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Om: Chapter 1 stars Dhanush in the lead, with an ensemble cast featuring Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, and Indrans. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

A new release date will be announced soon.

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