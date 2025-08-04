DT
Dhanush slams AI-altered 'Raanjhanaa' ending: 'Stripped the film of its soul'

The 42-year-old actor calls the new version of the film disturbing
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:56 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
Actor Dhanush during the music launch of an upcoming film in Mumbai. PTI file
Tamil cinema star Dhanush expressed his disappointment over the altered AI ending of his Bollywood debut film "Raanjhanaa".

The film, which originally came out in 2013, was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. It was recently re-released in theatres.

But this time, the ending was altered with the help of an AI, which got mixed reactions from the audience and was also pointed out by the filmmaker.

Now, the lead actor Dhanush shared his take on the same and said it wasn't the film he committed to 12 years ago.

The 42-year-old actor shared a post on his X handle on Sunday, calling the new version of the film disturbing, adding it has "stripped the soul" of the movie.

"The re-release of 'Raanjhanaa' with an Al-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago," he wrote in the post.

The actor said such practices threaten the "integrity of storytelling".

"The use of Al to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," he added.

Set in Varanasi and Delhi, the story of the film follows Kundan (Dhanush), a Hindu boy who falls in love with Zoya (Kapoor), a Muslim girl, from childhood. Towards the end of the film, Kundan is shot at a rally and dies later at a hospital. In the altered version, the actor doesn't die at the end of the film.

Rai has previously slammed production and distribution company Eros for the latest version. The filmmaker said the film didn't need a new climax and had already achieved cult status with its original version.

Following, Eros responded to the maker claiming they have always been at the forefront of leveraging emerging technologies and the objective of the alternative ending was to enhance viewer engagement and present a fresh perspective. Complementing the original storyline and has been clearly labelled as an alternate version.

The script of "Raanjhanaa" was penned by Himanshu Sharma. The film also featured Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

