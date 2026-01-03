Dharmendra, Asrani reunited one final time!

Veteran actor Asrani delivered one of his last performances in Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic Ikkis, sharing screen space with Bollywood legend Dharmendra, who, like Asrani, passed away before the film’s release. The scene, which features Asrani in a brief guest appearance alongside Dharmendra, has stirred heartfelt nostalgia and emotion among fans for witnessing the icons together for one final time.

Fan reactions have been going viral on social media platforms, with many sharing their thoughts on the moment and recalling cinematic memories for both actors. One wrote, “Legends like Dharam ji and Asrani ji being part of this true story adds so much heart.” Prior to the film’s release, director Sriram Raghavan spoke about Asrani’s role in the film and shared, “We have Asrani in the film. He’s got a small guest appearance, and Asrani and Dharam ji have a scene together. When we began this movie, we had no idea. But a lot of things sort of came together.”

While Ikkis marks one of the late Asrani’s final performances, it is also the legendary Dharmendra’s last appearance on the big screen.

Comedy legend Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84, leaving an irreplaceable legacy of laughter.