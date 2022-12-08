Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes ‘love of her life’, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

As Dharmendra turns 87, social media is replete with birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Friends, family, fans… everyone has made it a point to post a special wish for their favourite star. Starting from his wife Hema Malini, who shared pictures with ‘the love of her life’ along with a sweet note for him on Twitter.

“Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life,” she wrote.

Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today❤️ Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives🙏HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkHlKaYSWV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2022

Sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also took to Instagram to wish their ‘loving papa’. “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you.” wrote Sunny Deol, alongside a picture of him with Dharmendra.

Boby Deol shared a join Instagram post with Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol. With a picture of the three of them sitting next to a ‘havan kund’, they wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.”

Daughter Esha Deol also posted a throwback photo with daddy Dharmendra on Instagram stories.

There is a video trending on social media that shows Dharmendra’s fans all excited about the day. From bringing a four-tier cake to wearing tee shirts with Dharmendra’s photo embossed on it, the fans can’t be happier about their favourite hero turning 87. Dharmendra made sure to express his gratitude to them in words as well as actions. In the video, he can be seen cutting the cake while his fans surround him. The actor can be heard saying ‘thank you so much’ to his fans.

The veteran actor also took to his Twitter handle to thank his well-wishers. He shared a picture of the four-tier birthday cake given to him by his fan club. “Loving friends, thanks love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake,” he tweeted.

Loving friends, thanks 🙏 love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/K17NYd8CyF — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 8, 2022

He also thanked actorsSidharth Malhotraand Ajay Devgn. To the Singham star, he replied, “Jeetey raho Ajay…You are my loving neighbour and i am your loving uncle. Love you always.”

Dharmendra began his acting career in 1960 and so far he has done over 300 films. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In his latest outing, it is being said, Dharmendra will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s father opposite Jaya Bachchan. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi.

