 Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes ‘love of her life’, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations : The Tribune India

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes ‘love of her life’, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

Veteran actor Dharmendra turns 87 on Thursday and his fans are excited about their favourite star’s big day

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes ‘love of her life’, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

Pictures from Dharmendra's birthday celebrations. Instagram/iamsunnydeol, iambobbydeol, viralbhayani; Twitter/@dreamgirlhema, @aapkadharam



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

As Dharmendra turns 87, social media is replete with birthday wishes for the legendary actor. Friends, family, fans… everyone has made it a point to post a special wish for their favourite star. Starting from his wife Hema Malini, who shared pictures with ‘the love of her life’ along with a sweet note for him on Twitter.

“Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life,” she wrote.

Sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also took to Instagram to wish their ‘loving papa’. “Happy Birthday Papa. Love you.” wrote Sunny Deol, alongside a picture of him with Dharmendra.

Check out the photo:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Boby Deol shared a join Instagram post with Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol. With a picture of the three of them sitting next to a ‘havan kund’, they wrote, “So blessed to be your son and grandson. Happy Birthday Bade papa @aapkadharam.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Daughter Esha Deol also posted a throwback photo with daddy Dharmendra on Instagram stories.

There is a video trending on social media that shows Dharmendra’s fans all excited about the day. From bringing a four-tier cake to wearing tee shirts with Dharmendra’s photo embossed on it, the fans can’t be happier about their favourite hero turning 87. Dharmendra made sure to express his gratitude to them in words as well as actions. In the video, he can be seen cutting the cake while his fans surround him. The actor can be heard saying ‘thank you so much’ to his fans.

Here's the happy video:

The veteran actor also took to his Twitter handle to thank his well-wishers. He shared a picture of the four-tier birthday cake given to him by his fan club. “Loving friends, thanks love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake,” he tweeted.

He also thanked actorsSidharth Malhotraand Ajay Devgn. To the Singham star, he replied, “Jeetey raho Ajay…You are my loving neighbour and i am your loving uncle. Love you always.”

Dharmendra began his acting career in 1960 and so far he has done over 300 films. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In his latest outing, it is being said, Dharmendra will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s father opposite Jaya Bachchan. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi.

#bobby deol #Dharmendra #hema malini #sunny deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

2
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

3
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

4
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

5
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

6
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

7
Punjab

Mother-daughter duo arrested for stealing newborn from Bathinda hospital

8
Nation

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

9
Nation

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to step in and bring culprits to book

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

The governor has accepted Thakur’s resignation

Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3

Gujarat polls: BJP says its development agenda won and Congress’s negative politics lost

BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost

BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others