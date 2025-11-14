DT
Home / Entertainment / Dharmendra secretly filmed in ICU; viral video sparks privacy debate

Dharmendra secretly filmed in ICU; viral video sparks privacy debate

Dharmendra family members appeared visibly distressed, with a voice in the footage saying, ‘ek baar theek kar deh. Haye rabba yeh kaise hoh gaya’

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The leaked video showed Dharmendra lying on a hospital bed, appearing unconscious, with his family by his side.
Bollywood veteran Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and is now recovering at home after a brief stay for health monitoring. His discharge comes amid a controversy following the leak of a private ICU video that showed him with family members, which sparked widespread outrage.

The video, circulated on social media, reportedly showed Dharmendra on a hospital bed with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol nearby, as well as his first wife Prakash Kaur and grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol. Family members appeared visibly distressed, with a voice in the footage saying, “Ek baar theek kar deh. Haye rabba yeh kaise hoh gaya.”

Fans condemned the leak as “disrespectful and inhumane,” criticising the violation of the family’s privacy.

The person who recorded Dharmendra and his family’s video, has neither been detained nor arrested. While no action against him has been taken as of now, an investigation is underway, reports News 18 .

The hospital has announced an internal probe to determine how the breach occurred and to strengthen patient privacy measures in the future.

Prominent industry figures, including Karan Johar and Ameesha Patel, voiced support for the Deol family, urging the public to respect their privacy. Sunny Deol was also seen confronting the paparazzi outside his home, expressing frustration at media intrusion, while Hema Malini appealed for calm, assuring that Dharmendra is now stable and recuperating.

The incident has reignited discussions about privacy and ethics in the age of social media, particularly in sensitive environments like hospitals.

