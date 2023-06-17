Dharmendra steals the show, dances to 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' with grandson Karan Deol

Chandigarh, June 17
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18. Celerations are in full swing and the entire family is over the moon.
From couple dance by Bobby Deol and his wife Tania to a 'Gadar' entry by Sunny Deol, the sangeet ceremony has seen the best of Deols.
Taking it to the next level with his charm is veteran star Dharmendra whose happiness knows no bounds. The superstar expressed his happiness to everyone as he took on the stage and danced to his iconic track 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'.
In a video shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Dharmendra, 87, can be seen shaking a leg with his grandson and soon-to-be-groom Karan Deol. Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol can also be seen dancing with them.
The adorable video ends with Sunny Deol joining them on stage and giving his father Dharmendra a bear hug.
Watch the video:
Karan, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019, recently appeared in 'Velle' movie and will next be seen in 'Apne 2'.
