Home / Entertainment / Dharmendra watched Sunny Deol’s unreleased ‘Lahore 1947’ before his death, says Aamir Khan

Dharmendra watched Sunny Deol’s unreleased ‘Lahore 1947’ before his death, says Aamir Khan

Actor says the veteran star watched the yet-unreleased movie shortly before his death

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:42 PM Nov 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dharmendra watched “Lahore 1947”, the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer produced by Aamir Khan, shortly before his death. Instagram/@iamsunnydeol
Aamir Khan on Thursday said veteran actor Dharmendra had watched “Lahore 1947”, the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer produced by him, shortly before his death.

Dharmendra, 89, passed away on Monday, and a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking at a session titled ‘The Narrative Architect of Social Transformation’ at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Aamir said he was happy that he had the chance to show the yet-unreleased movie to Dharmendra.

“In fact, ‘Lahore’, the film we’ve made with Sunny. I had the good fortune of showing him the film. It’s not released yet, of course, but I was so glad because this was one of his favourite scripts. I’m so glad he got to see it,” Aamir said. (With PTI)

