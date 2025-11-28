Dharmendra watched Sunny Deol’s unreleased ‘Lahore 1947’ before his death, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan on Thursday said veteran actor Dharmendra had watched “Lahore 1947”, the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer produced by him, shortly before his death.

Advertisement

Dharmendra, 89, passed away on Monday, and a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertisement

Speaking at a session titled ‘The Narrative Architect of Social Transformation’ at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Aamir said he was happy that he had the chance to show the yet-unreleased movie to Dharmendra.

Advertisement

“In fact, ‘Lahore’, the film we’ve made with Sunny. I had the good fortune of showing him the film. It’s not released yet, of course, but I was so glad because this was one of his favourite scripts. I’m so glad he got to see it,” Aamir said. (With PTI)