Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals his baby boy’s name

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Known for his roles as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj has now become a household name and enjoys a huge fan following on social media too.

Speaking of which, the actor likes to keep an active presence on Instagram, and often treats his followers to glimpses of his personal and professional lives. And now, he took to the Instagram and shared an adorable photo with his baby boy, as he revealed his name for the first time.

Sharing the picture, Dheeraj revealed his name in the caption as he wrote, “He’s got my dimples & all of my heart.. Never met anyone so beautiful, so we named him Zayn.”

#Instagram