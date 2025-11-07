Dhoom machale dhoom…

Move over, Bollywood — the Big Apple’s got a new hero who knows how to bring that masala energy to the mayor’s office. New York’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has been spotted (and memed) enough to make us all say, “Arre yaar, is he secretly from Delhi?”

From street swagger to chai charm, here are five times the mayor-elect went full desi mode — knowingly or not.

Zohran’s kurta game can’t be matched

Was it linen? Was it FabIndia? Nobody knows — but Zohran’s off-white kurta that he recently stepped out in had ‘Diwali party at your cousin’s house’ written all over it. And it’s not a one-off — whether it's a Nehru-collar shirt under a blazer or an embroidered kurta with sleek pants, he knows exactly how to channel the power of desi attire, adding to it the power of folded hands in a Namaste!

Mama, baba & aunties by his side

Zohran’s got the support of not just his mama and baba, but also a whole squad of aunties — whom he didn’t shy away from invoking in his now-famous victory speech. His mother, Mira Nair, a well-known filmmaker, has been constantly and consistently by her son’s side. Cheekily declaring herself the “producer of the (Mayor)” in her Instagram story, she has been one of his biggest cheerleaders. On Eid, she reached out to the people of New York with a heartfelt message:

“Eid Mubarak to all who love humanity. All New York wallahs, listen to this mama: If you want a progressive mayor, remember to vote for our son @zohrankmamdani!” Calling herself a proud OG mom, she also urged mothers across New York to support her son!

Food and chai for the win

Food has always been at the heart of desi life — and Zohran clearly knows it. From mango lassi cameos in his campaign videos to a now-viral clip of him tucking into a hearty plate of biryani, the mayor-elect has embraced desi food culture with zero hesitation. Of course, the internet did what it does best — the biryani video sparked memes, jokes and, unfortunately, a round of racist trolling. Not deterred by the racist comments, he professed his love for chai over coffee when asked by a reporter. And just like that, every desi aunty in Queens collectively sighed with approval, “Beta, good choice.”

Carrying on, his first day at mayor elect, chai, momos and aloo showed on his plate!

The mayor who went full Bollywood

Now, what’s a desi without invoking Bollywood at every turn in life? From Deewaar references in his campaign video to signing off with Dhoom Machale after his victory speech, Zohran has been unabashed in borrowing from the films that shaped generations. Throughout his year-long journey from political unknown to viral sensation, he’s sprinkled his campaign with full-on filmy flair. Posing with the dhol, that bhangra move…iconic. The arms-wide-open SRK pose? New Yorkers didn’t just watch — they joined in, returning his energy with love, and, of course, the win. Add to it his love story with Rama Duwaji, from Hinge to City Hall power couple, melting hearts all over.

Bhaiyo aur behno…

Yes, that’s how Zohran legit kicked off one of his campaign reels — straight out of the Indian political playbook. From quoting Gandhi’s timeless “Be the change” during a campaign rally to invoking Nehru’s in his victory speech, the man who championed ‘unity in diversity through his campaign knows exactly how to blend his Indian roots with his New York swagger. Peak Indian politician crossover moment. Here’s one globally tuned-in neta.

New York’s mayor-elect may run America’s loudest city, but he’s clearly got that quiet desi confidence down — equal parts Namaste and no chill.