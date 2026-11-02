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Home / Entertainment / ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’ actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after a seizure       

‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’ actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after a seizure       

Rupesh Sonar, the casting director and his friend, shares the news with a post on Instagram handle on Saturday and says the late actor was like his brother            

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New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Anuj Thakur. Photo: social media
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Actor Anuj Thakur, who has featured in television shows such as ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, ‘Bandhan Saat Janmon Ka’ and ‘Mahisagar’, among others, died after suffering a seizure during sleep.

Rupesh Sonar, the casting director and his friend, shared the news with a post on Instagram handle on Saturday and said the late actor was like his brother.

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"Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey," read the caption.

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"Life is truly unpredictable. It is heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," he added.

The actor died on October 27. He was 33.

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Sonar detailed the incident in an interview with The Times of India and said he got to know the actor in 2008. The director said he got the news on Saturday after meeting the actor's mother and brother. Thakur followed a routine and would get up at 4.30 every morning; however, on Tuesday, his alarm kept ringing until his mother entered the room, only to find him dead.

"I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I met his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away," he said.

"Anuj was an early riser. He woke up early every day and followed his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had died," he added.

Thakur starred in Disney Channel teen series ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’ (2007-2008), which served as his acting debut. He later went on to appear in ‘Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga’, where he essayed the role of Jai Poddar. His performance in the series served as a breakthrough for the actor.

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