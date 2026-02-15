Dhruandhar continues to rule box office; surpasses Pushpaa 2, Jawan, Stree 2, Chhaava in creating history

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar became the much-awaited film in the second half of 2025.

With an ensemble star cast, the film emerged as the second highest grossing Bollywood film in India.

Although Dhurandhar found itself engulfed in a series of controversies during the time of its release, the film held its position firmly at the box office every week.

According to Sacknilk, a prominent entertainment data website, the film crossed the 58-day mark on BookMyShow which was earlier set by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana starrer ‘Chhaava’ released on February 14, 2025.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, released in 2024, remains third on the BookMyShow list.

Dhurandhar has collected over Rs 10,000 crore worldwide and over Rs 800 crore in India till now.

The sequel of this film has been scheduled to release on March 19 this year.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.