DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Dhruandhar continues to rule box office; surpasses Pushpaa 2, Jawan, Stree 2, Chhaava in creating history

Dhruandhar continues to rule box office; surpasses Pushpaa 2, Jawan, Stree 2, Chhaava in creating history

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhruandhar becomes the most trending Indian film to run for 59 days on BookMyShow

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:50 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dhurandhar remains trending on BookMyShow for 59 days surpassing Chhaava, Pushpa 2 & Jawan. (File photo)
Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar became the much-awaited film in the second half of 2025.

Advertisement

With an ensemble star cast, the film emerged as the second highest grossing Bollywood film in India.

Advertisement

Although Dhurandhar found itself engulfed in a series of controversies during the time of its release, the film held its position firmly at the box office every week.

Advertisement

According to Sacknilk, a prominent entertainment data website, the film crossed the 58-day mark on BookMyShow which was earlier set by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana starrer ‘Chhaava’ released on February 14, 2025.

Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, released in 2024, remains third on the BookMyShow list.

Advertisement

Dhurandhar has collected over Rs 10,000 crore worldwide and over Rs 800 crore in India till now.

The sequel of this film has been scheduled to release on March 19 this year.

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts