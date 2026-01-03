DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone...

Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone...

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:39 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dhurandhar becomes the “first Hindi film ever” to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week
Advertisement

Showing no signs of slowing down, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has added another milestone by becoming the “first Hindi film ever” to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.

Advertisement

The film has not only maintained a strong theatrical run but has also emerged as one of the biggest Indian hits of the year, signalling renewed audience interest in large-scale, content-driven cinema.

Advertisement

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘Dhurandhar - The first film to hit a century in Week 4... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in its fourth week.”

Advertisement

The film recorded a massive Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4, making it the highest fourth-week grosser ever for a Hindi release. In comparison, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had collected Rs 57.95 crore in its fourth week, while Chhaava and Stree 2 earned Rs 43.98 crore and Rs 37.75 crore, respectively, during the same period. The numbers underline Dhurandhar’s unprecedented hold at the box office well beyond its opening weeks. Adding to its growing list of milestones, Dhurandhar has also become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

“Wait, there’s more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone - it’s the ONLY #Hindi film to post ‘double-digit’ collections for ‘28 consecutive days,” the post added.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts