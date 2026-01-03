Showing no signs of slowing down, the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has added another milestone by becoming the “first Hindi film ever” to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week.

The film has not only maintained a strong theatrical run but has also emerged as one of the biggest Indian hits of the year, signalling renewed audience interest in large-scale, content-driven cinema.

Taking to X, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘Dhurandhar - The first film to hit a century in Week 4... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 cr mark in its fourth week.”

The film recorded a massive Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4, making it the highest fourth-week grosser ever for a Hindi release. In comparison, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) had collected Rs 57.95 crore in its fourth week, while Chhaava and Stree 2 earned Rs 43.98 crore and Rs 37.75 crore, respectively, during the same period. The numbers underline Dhurandhar’s unprecedented hold at the box office well beyond its opening weeks. Adding to its growing list of milestones, Dhurandhar has also become the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

“Wait, there’s more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone - it’s the ONLY #Hindi film to post ‘double-digit’ collections for ‘28 consecutive days,” the post added.