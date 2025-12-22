DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar crosses Animal’s box office collection to become 10th highest grossing film in India

Dhurandhar crosses Animal’s box office collection to become 10th highest grossing film in India

The film is set in Karachi’s Lyari town underworld, where the lives of a network of criminals, informants and operatives intersect

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 PM Dec 22, 2025 IST
The movie features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. File
Aditya Dhar’s directorial “Dhurandhar”, featuring Ranveer Singh, has surpassed the box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal” to emerge as the 10th highest grossing film in India by earning over Rs 560 crore by Monday.

On Sunday, the movie earned an estimated Rs 555.75 crore to nudge out Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal” (Rs 553.87 crore) from the 10th spot in the top 10 list, which is ruled by “Pushpa 2” with its Rs 1,234.1 crore collection, followed by “Baahubali 2” at Rs 1,030 crore, according to box office tracking website Sacnilk.

Other movies in the top 10 list are “KGF Chapter 2”, “RRR”, “Kalki 2898 AD”, “Jawan”, “Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1”, “Chhaava” and “Stree 2”.

“Dhurandhar” added another over Rs 9 crore on Monday but the final figures are yet to be out. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi, the film, set in Karachi’s Lyari town’s underworld where the lives of a network of criminals, informants and operatives intersect.

“Dhurandhar” is produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

