'Dhurandhar' fame Sara Arjun says she is ready for fame, as she shares her journey from being child actor to female lead

It was a question of how and when will it happen, says a confident Sara Arjun about her moment in the spotlight with Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar".

Advertisement

Sara, who, for many, has been the find of the spy thriller as the romantic interest of Ranveer Singh's character, is not just another green horn starting out spectacularly with a blockbuster, but a seasoned actor with almost as much experience as her co-star despite their age gap.

Advertisement

"Of course, I really wanted this to happen. But it was a question of how and when. I feel like all of those questions have been answered for me. I keep thanking the universe and everybody who's given me this opportunity," Sara told PTI in an interview.

Advertisement

At just 20, the actor has already featured in movies alongside Tamil star Vikram, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, late Irrfan Khan and Salman Khan.

With "Dhurandhar", which has emerged as a massive box office success, collecting over Rs 1,300 crore and counting, she graduates to a female lead role, something the young actor always knew would happen one day.

Advertisement

"I give all the credit to Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) sir. I shot one of my first ads with Mukesh and that was for McDonald's. After that, he called me for an audition and I had no idea that it was for 'Dhurandhar'.

Her journey in the showbiz was "pure coincidence", said Sara, who is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for featuring in movies such as "Black Friday", "Rowdy Rathore", "Raees", Shershaah" and "Secret Superstar" and “Article 370”.

Hailing from Bhopal, actor Raj Arjun left his father’s crockery business to come to Mumbai and try his luck in the film industry. Sara said she was once spotted in a mall with her parents when she was a kid. Subsequently, she appeared in a lot of advertisements.

She was just five when she was cast in the 2011 Tamil movie "Deiva Thirumagal" where she played Nila, the daughter of Vikram's Krishna.

The memories of being on a film set are hazy but Sara remembers being loved by Vikram.

"I don't have any specific memories from that but I remember I used to call him Vikram Appa and I still do. I don't remember specifics, but we shot in Ooty and it was beautiful."

"Deiva Thirumagal" was followed by films like "Chithirayil Nilachoru" (Tamil) and Hindi films -- Emraan Hashmi's "Ek Thi Daayan" (2013) and Salman Khan's "Jai Ho" (2014).

"'Jai Ho' I clearly remember because it was the first time I did any prosthetic work... But I didn't get a chance to meet Salman," said Sara, who played a schoolgirl with a prosthetic right hand in the film.

In 2015, she featured in "Jazbaa" as Aishwarya's daughter, whose abduction leads her mother to defend a criminal in exchange for her release.

The movie starred Irrfan, with whom she later collaborated for 2017's "The Song of Scorpions".

"Dhurandhar", which has sparked both controversy and curiosity in equal measures, also brings unprecedented fame for Sara. And with fame comes fear of losing privacy, social scrutiny and criticism.

So, is she prepared for all of it?

"I was well aware that when fame comes, these things will come and as a child, I don't know why, but I've always been like, 'When will this happen?' It's never been a question of 'If it will happen for me?' I always knew what I would be signing up for, and I'm completely okay with everything.

"I really like to protect my personal life. I do that well enough by speaking less about it. But other than that, whatever is coming, I'm completely fine with it. In fact, I kind of wished for this, for a really long time," Sara said.