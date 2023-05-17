Diamond jewellery stolen from actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita’s house; police arrest her domestic help

Mumbai, May 17
Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan filed a complaint after her diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh was allegedly stolen from her house in suburban Khar here, following which the police arrested her domestic help, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Monday and the 30-year-old accused was arrested the next day from neighbouring Thane district, he said.
“Accused Sandip Hegde decamped with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth around Rs five lakh from Arpita Khan’s residence located on 17th Road in Khar. After the incident came to light, Arpita approached the police and lodged a complaint,” the official of Khar police station said.
Based on her complaint, the police launched a probe and scanned the CCTV footage from the area, he said.
“With the help of technical and other inputs, the police nabbed the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery,” the official said.
A case was registered against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 381 (theft by clerk or servant), he said, adding that further investigation is being carried out.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala
Congress urged people not to believe in speculation and 'fak...
Karnataka cliffhanger—the suspense continues
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar, why is it a difficult choice for...
Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development
Cabinet meeting held in Jalandhar, CM Bhagwant Mann lists de...
Govt to spend Rs 1.08 lakh crore for fertiliser subsidy during ongoing Kharif season
Approves Rs 38,000 crore subsidy for P&K fertilisers for Kha...
NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana to unearth terrorist-drug smuggler-gangster nexus
The NIA is conducting searches in 12 districts of Punjab