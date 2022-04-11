Did Alia Bhat just confirm her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor? This is how she broke the news

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

Everyone is waiting for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. It looks Alia has just confirm her wedding with Ranbir.

On Sunday night, YouTuber BeYouNick took to his Instagram account and shared a video where he could be seen recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh.

In the video, he dressed in a white kurta pajama is running fast behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it.

He also added a picture of him with Alia and replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. The video plays a sad song in the background. And, Alia could not help but react to the post. She wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”. This is Alia Bhatt's first reaction to her wedding buzz.

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Insta, the RK studio was seen decorated with lights. Even the trees around the complex were decorated with fairy lights. This comes ahead of Ranbir and Alia's wedding, which, according to reports, will be held on April 14.

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausal’s wedding last year, this one is the most awaited events of the year.