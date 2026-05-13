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Home / Entertainment / Did husband Suraj Nambiar cheat on Mouni Roy? Inside the divorce buzz and financial mess allegations

Did husband Suraj Nambiar cheat on Mouni Roy? Inside the divorce buzz and financial mess allegations

Unverified reports claim cheating and financial misuse as the couple is said to be living separately, though no confirmation has come from either side

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar. File photo.
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Actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are reportedly living separately, fuelling fresh speculation about trouble in their marriage. Reports suggest the couple has parted ways, though neither has confirmed the claims.

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A report citing ABP News’ Saas Bahu Aur Saazish via Siasat.com has alleged that Suraj “cheated” on Mouni to gain fame and “used her money” during their relationship. These allegations remain unverified.

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So far, neither Mouni nor Suraj has addressed the rumours.

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Speculation intensified after social media users noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports also claim that Suraj may have removed or archived photos with Mouni, adding to talk of a possible split.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reportedly met through mutual friends during a New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai in 2019. Their friendship later evolved into a long-distance relationship during the pandemic, before they tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. Their wedding photos were widely circulated and received attention online.

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Suraj Nambiar is a Dubai-based investment banker who studied civil engineering at R.V. College of Engineering and later pursued Investment Science and International Management at Stanford University.

He has worked across India and the UAE in engineering and capital markets roles.

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