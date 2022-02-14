Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Deepika Padukone's film Gehraiyaan?

Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited movie Gehraiyaan released over the weekend and is getting mixed reviews from the audience. Now, it seems like Kangana Ranaut took some time out to watch the movie and well, it simply hasn’t impressed her. Though not directly, but it seems like the actress’ recent Instagram story could be directed towards Deepika and her film. Kangana took to her Instagram Story and wrote, “I am also a millennial, but I identify and understand this kind of romance....in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don’t sell trash pls...”

The actress further wrote, “Bad movies are bad movies; no amount of skin show can save them...It’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai.”

Along with this, Kangana also shared a video clip of a song from Himalay Ki God Mein (1965). The film, a love triangle like Gehraiyaan, starred Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana launched her new reality show, Lock Upp earlier this month.